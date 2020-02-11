Featured Stories
A service dog training program that matches dogs to veterans with PTSD is bouncing back from the loss of its primary funding source.
Regional News
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Could safer streets lead to healthier communities? It is the hope behind Missoula, Montana's updated Complete Streets policy.
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An agricultural advocacy group crunched the numbers and found that tariff exemptions on beef imports benefited meatpackers more than shoppers in its first two months.
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After 20 years of dreaming and planning, a former Montana mine site is set to transform into a hiking and mountain biking trail.
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Brawl of the Wild bobat vs. griz in Bozeman
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Montana’s largest school district is joining hundreds of other districts nationwide in suing social media companies for harm to students.
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Wyoming households are turning to credit cards to close budget gaps when rent, utilities and other basic necessities go up but interest rates as high as 23% can leave less money for the next month’s bills.
National News
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Stormy weather is forecast for one of the busiest periods of the year for travel, with the TSA saying it will screen three million people at U.S. airports on Sunday alone.
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The SAT administrator said hackers likely used AI tools to get into systems students use to open accounts and apply for financial aid, accessing names and emails of some users.
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The Democratic governor of California — and likely White House hopeful — tried to tackle homelessness. His ambitious agenda moved thousands of people indoors, yet the crisis has gotten worse.
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A joint statement by their parties Sunday said they had discussed "the formation of a national unity government," with "both sides seeking to bridge the substantial differences between them."
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Pakistan's military announced Sunday that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia's defenses amid relentless attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
NPR Headlines
- 5 ways states could expand voting access after Democrats' election gains
- Inside the Smithsonian's oldest (and newest) museum
- Spaniards vote in contentious election that could see far-right gains
- Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love dies
- Federal regulators close United Fidelity in biggest U.S. bank closure since 2024
- From mispronunciation to malapropism, this podcast looks at common language mess-ups
- Why Spain's upcoming election matters to the world
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