Many forest ecologists say the U.S. Forest Service is hampered by an outdated approach to prescribed fires, a key tool for reducing the threat of megafires made worse by climate change.
Montana fire officials are reminding the public of fire danger across the state approaching the Fourth of July holiday. The Flathead, Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests are all currently under moderate fire danger.
Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, as well as Grand Teton National Park, all saw an increase in visitors following Yellowstone’s closure last month.
The city will install EV chargers at two Town Pump stations later this year, bringing the total number of level 2 and level 3 charging stations in Billings to 26.
The decision is "based on protecting our providers and patients," according to Planned Parenthood of Montana President Martha Fuller.
Some Canadian parents are making the trek into Montana to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
A proposed constitutional initiative that would have capped property taxes for residential owners has not garnered the signatures needed to appear on the November ballot, according to unofficial results from the Montana Secretary of State’s office.
An analysis from TransitCenter, a foundation that advocates for public transit, finds Washington D.C., Boston, and Los Angeles are facing huge deficits as federal relief money runs out.
Her post to friends and family on Facebook detailed her difficult decision.
A law from 1984 said: States and counties are required to send parents a bill to share the costs of their child's foster care.
Trigger laws allowed some states to enact immediate abortion bans and others to enshrine access to abortion in state legislature. In some states, however, the future of abortion rights is still uncertain.
Thousands of Afghans that were promised U.S. visas remain on the run from the Taliban. The Biden administration, however, quickly cleared red tape for Ukrainians after Russia invaded Ukraine.
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Alex Newhouse of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies about the shooting suspect's violent posts.
When Betty Nash started in 1957, one of her favorite routes — New York to D.C. — cost just $12. This fall, the 86-year-old will count 65 years of securing passenger safety.
A new study shows spinner dolphins absorb a lot of nitrogen during their daily routines. And when they swim to the shallows to do their business, they provide vital nutrients to the corals.
Officials are providing identifications and offering a clearer picture of the seven people who died when a shooter opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill.
NPR's history podcast Throughline explores how opponents of abortion rights banded together, built power and launched one of the most successful grassroots campaigns of the past century.
