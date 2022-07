Melissa Block is joined by singer-songwriters Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, who've just released a new album. Their stripped-down sound is a blend of bluegrass, old-time music and rock-n-roll. Welch and Rawlings sing a tightly entwined harmony. The CD, Time: The Relevator, by Gillian Welch is on ACONY records. See more at: http://www.gillianwelch.com.

Copyright 2001 NPR