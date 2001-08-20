Saxophonist Ted Nash has been playing in jazz orchestras (Thad Jones, Lincoln Center) for the past two decades. He's also a founding member of the Jazz Composers' Collective, an organization that presents challenging new works by its members. But Nash is finally stepping out of the reed sections of other people's bands to play and record with his own. He has two recent recordings — one features a jazz quartet with a string quartet and the other has Nash's saxophone and clarinet with tuba, trombone, violin, accordion, and drums. That's the latest — it's called Sidewalk Meeting. Tom Vitale reports from New York. (7:45) Ted Nash's CDs are on the Arabesque label.

Copyright 2001 NPR