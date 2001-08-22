Roger Miller is a musical legend. No, we're not talking about Mr. "King of the Road." This is the Roger Miller who fronted the early '80's Boston band, Mission of Burma. Today, this Roger Miller is best-known for his work with the silent film ensemble, Alloy Orchestra. But he's also a composer who creates challenging music for his current duo with drummer Larry Dersch. They call their group, Binary System. Sean Cole, of member station WBUR, reports.The new recording by Binary System is called, Invention Box.It's on Atavistic Records, catalog # ALP 127 CD.

Copyright 2001 NPR