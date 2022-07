Music Critic Michelle Mercer reviews the re-issue of Money Jungle, the 1962 recording featuring Duke Ellington, bass player Charles Mingus and drummer Max Roach. On the album, these legendary players push and challenge each other and create a truly beautiful recording. It's on Blue Note Records. See http://www.bluenote.com (4:45)

