Designer Of Classic Ferraris Dies At 85

Our last word in business today: body of work. That's the legacy left behind by Italian car designer Sergio Pininfarina. He died yesterday in Turin, Italy at age 85. His family's design firm was behind the sleek, elegant bodies that became a hallmark of Ferrari automobiles.

In 1961, Pininfarina took over the company founded by his father, and grew the business from a high-end boutique operation to an industry design leader. A time when big was the watchword in American automobiles, he brought an aerodynamic, racing influence to luxury cars.

WERTHEIMER: He oversaw the design of cars of many manufacturers, from Bentley to Volvo, but the Ferrari partnership stands apart. His firm designed nearly every Ferrari since the '50s.

MONTAGNE: The Ferrari, Pininfarina told the Christian Science Monitor in 1981, quote, "is my life and of my love." And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

And I'm Linda Wertheimer.