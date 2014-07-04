BMW Announces Plan To Build First Mexican Factory

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with BMW looking south. The German automaker has announced plans to spend a billion dollars on a new factory in Mexico. BMW says the plant, it's first in Mexico, will employ about 1,500 people and produce up to 150,000 cars a year. BMW's only other North American factory is in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This spring, BMW said it will invest a billion dollars in that plant as well to increase its production capacity to 450,000 cars by the end of 2016.