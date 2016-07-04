© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Looks To Capitalize On Brexit

Published July 4, 2016 at 5:09 AM MDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is looking to capitalize on Britain's Brexit, not to declare a Texit (ph) from the American union, as some Texans would like. Instead, Texas has launched a digital ad campaign in London through this Fourth of July weekend. The ads urge British companies to, quote, "declare independence from high taxes," pointing out that Texas is, quote, "free to trade" on Independence Day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.