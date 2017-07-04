A July 4th Tradition: The Declaration Of Independence, Read Aloud
Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.
Twenty-nine years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.
Church bells rang out over Philadelphia as the Continental Congress adopted this draft of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Below is the original text of the Declaration, alongside photos of the NPR staff members who performed the reading.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 33 — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR
2 of 33 — Rachel Martin
Stephen Voss / NPR
3 of 33 — David Greene
David Gilkey / NPR
4 of 33 — Julie McCarthy
/ Wen Wang
5 of 33 — Sam Sanders 2017 square
Corey Seeholzer / NPR
6 of 33 — Don Gonyea
Doby Photography / NPR
7 of 33 — Deborah Amos
/ Steve Barrett
8 of 33 — Joe Palca
Doby Photography / NPR
9 of 33 — Audie Cornish 2010
Doby Photography / NPR
10 of 33 — Shankar Vedantam
Gary Knight / VII
11 of 33 — Lourdes Garcia-Navarro
Lourdes Garcia-Navarro
/ Dario Lopez Mills
12 of 33 — Sylvia Poggioli
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
13 of 33 — Langfitt
/ Steve Barrett
14 of 33 — Cheryl Corley
Steve Barrett / NPR
15 of 33 — Nina Totenberg
Steve Barrett / NPR
16 of 33 — Michel Martin
Steve Voss / NPR
17 of 33 — Elizabeth Blair
Doby Photography / NPR
18 of 33 — Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
/ Jacques Coughlin
19 of 33 — Mary Louise Kelly 2010
Doby Photography / NPR
20 of 33 — Mara Liasson
Doby Photography / NPR
21 of 33 — Linda Wertheimer
/ Steve Barrett
22 of 33 — Sonari Glinton 2010
Doby Photography / NPR
23 of 33 — Jackie Northam
/ skphotomedia
24 of 33 — Gene Demby 2013
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
25 of 33 — Ari Shapiro
Doby Photography / NPR
26 of 33 — Eyder Peralta
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
27 of 33 — Susan Stamberg
Doby Photography / NPR
28 of 33 — Scott Horsley
Doby Photography / NPR
29 of 33 — Cokie Roberts
Steve Fenn / ABC, Inc.
30 of 33 — David Greene
David Gilkey / NPR
31 of 33 — Rachel Martin 2016
Stephen Voss / NPR
32 of 33 — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR
33 of 33 — Mary Louise Kelly 2010
Doby Photography / NPR