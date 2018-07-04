Houston Woman Celebrates Independence Day With The Wrong Flag

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An 88-year-old Houston woman has been wearing the same shirt on the Fourth of July for over 20 years according to the BBC. It's red, white and blue with a blue star and a red star. When her grandson was looking at a schedule of World Cup games, he noticed something - her Fourth of July shirt is the Panamanian flag. She took the news with good humor. Her grandson says she plans to continue wearing the shirt. After all, it's tradition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.