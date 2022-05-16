After Buffalo shooting, the show, 'Ain't Too Proud,' offered words of sympathy

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The cast of the Broadway show "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations" was performing in Buffalo on Saturday when news broke about the mass shooting. They delivered a message to the community. It read, in part, quote, "Each and every person in this world deserves to live free of fear and discrimination because of the color of their skin. Theater, music and the arts are safe spaces where tolerance is celebrated, community is uplifted and love is unconditional."