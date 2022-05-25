How confused, traumatized caregivers can talk to kids about shootings

The senseless violence and death this country is experiencing over and over again is difficult for adults to process.

So how can adults — parents, teachers, caregivers — address the topic with children? How can adults reassure and help kids process events that they can barely comprehend themselves?

Here & Now host Scott Tong talks to Dr. Laurel Williams, professor of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital. She’s also the medical director of the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium.

