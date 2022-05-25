Mackenzie Scott contributes record donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is an organization that fosters relationships between children pushing through adversity and adults looking to help them. Founded in 1904, the organization operates in all 50 states, 12 countries, and they recently received a $122 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Her donation sets a record as the largest from an individual in the organization's century-long history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.