Archaeologists have found something beautiful in a space with an ugly past

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Archaeologists found something beautiful in a place with an ugly past. There is a single pink rose in bloom at a former Japanese American internment camp. It's blossoming on an 80-year-old rosebush at Amache National Historic Site in Colorado. The plant is thought to have been planted by someone who was held at the camp. Lead archaeologist Bonnie Clark says, to her, this rose reflects the resilience of those who were made to live there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.