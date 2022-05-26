© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Tennessee OB-GYNs are concerned that abortion ban could complicate care for miscarriages

Published May 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT

Tennessee is one of 13 states whose trigger bans would outlaw virtually all abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Obstetricians and gynecologists in the state are worried that the treatment of miscarriages, which is virtually the same as abortions, could also be at risk.

Blake Farmer of WPLN reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.