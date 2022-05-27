The National Memorial Day Concert is making an in-person return this weekend

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Three hundred twenty-nine years later, Elizabeth Johnson cleared her name. The Massachusetts woman was convicted in 1693 during the moral panic known as the Salem Witch Trials. She was never pardoned for witchcraft until an eighth-grade class at North Andover Middle School researched what it would take to clear her name. Lawmakers tacked a pardon onto an unrelated bill. Justice delayed is justice denied, but better than no justice at all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.