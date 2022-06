The congressional Jan. 6 committee presents its findings to the American people, weaving together the story of what led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the extent of former President Donald Trump’s involvement. It’s been called the first nonpeaceful transfer of power in our nation’s history.

