© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Coast port contracts could upend global supply chain

Published June 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT

Supply chain snags and overcrowded ports have been a huge issue for the Biden Administration.

Consumer spending may have dipped a bit recently, but global demand remains high during the COVID pandemic. In fact, Bloomberg reports $150 Billion in profits for ocean-freight companies last year alone.

Well, there’s a contract negotiation involving more than 20,000 employees at West Coast ports that could up-end shipments of just about everything Americans use on a daily basis. The current contract expires on July 1.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Los Angeles Times business reporter Sam Dean.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.