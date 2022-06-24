Longtime women's rights attorney reacts to Supreme Court abortion ruling

The Supreme Court has reversed Roe v. Wade, the court’s five-decades-old decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Kathryn Kolbert, a longtime women’s rights attorney. She argued the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the 1990s that reaffirmed Roe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.