© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal in the Helena area is currently down due to a power outage.

Don't worry about the robot revolution: One expert explains why AI is nowhere near sentience

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
A metal head made of motor parts symbolizes artificial intelligence, or AI, at the Essen Motor Show for tuning and motorsports in Essen, Germany. (Martin Meissner/AP)
A metal head made of motor parts symbolizes artificial intelligence, or AI, at the Essen Motor Show for tuning and motorsports in Essen, Germany. (Martin Meissner/AP)

For decades, robot revolutions have been a staple of science fiction stories. But earlier this month, the stuff of fiction came a little too close to reality when Blake Lemoine, a Google engineer, claimed that the company’s artificial intelligence had achieved sentience, the ability to experience feeling and thought.

While Lemoine’s claims made waves online, many experts are pretty skeptical. They argue that just because a program can imitate human language doesn’t mean it’s actually human.

One of those critics is Emily M. Bender, a professor at the University of Washington specializing in computational linguistics and grammar engineering. She spoke with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.