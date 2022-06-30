© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Supreme Court rules against EPA in carbon emissions regulation case

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have the authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The decision was 6-3.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with James M. Van Nostrand, law professor and director of the Center for Energy & Sustainable Development at West Virginia University College of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.