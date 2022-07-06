Coders take on Russian oligarchs

The war in Ukraine is now into its fourth month — but there is also a virtual side of this war. Russian hackers, considered some of the world’s best, have sought to coordinate cyber attacks with missile attacks. And the Pentagon says American hackers are on the cyber offensive against Russia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears about a separate effort against Russia, a group of coders taking on Russian oligarchs, from Vladyslav Huntyk, a Ukrainian coder and founder of an app called Signal My Oligarch.

