Global energy crisis could get worse, head of International Energy Agency warns

The executive director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, says he believes the world’s energy crisis could get worse in the months ahead. Birol made his comments at the Sydney Energy Forum, in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to reflect on the implications of the energy crunch on the global economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.