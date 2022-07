Russian energy giant Gazprom said they’ve cut the gas flow through a major European pipeline to just 20 percent of capacity. The German government is crying foul.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what this means for the European economy.

