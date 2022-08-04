Walmart lays off 200 corporate employees

Walmart is laying off workers in the face of the tougher economic conditions that are stunting the retailer’s growth. About 200 people will lose their jobs. The cuts come just days after the company reported a rather pessimistic financial outlook for the rest of 2022.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

