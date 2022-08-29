© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
As conservative groups push to ban books, public librarians resign

Published August 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT

Some conservative groups across the country are pressuring public and school libraries to ban books they deem unsuitable for their children. Those books often focus on gender identity and race.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Kimber Glidden, a librarian in Idaho who resigned last week in protest against these groups’ attempts at censorship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.