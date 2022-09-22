© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Royal Johnson Forum: 50 Years of Montana's Constitution

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ken Siebert
Published September 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM MDT
Jon Pierce
/
From left: Max Baucus, Mae Nan Ellingson, Marc Racicot, Dorothy Bradley, and Chuck Johnson at the Royal Johnson Forum on September 14, 2022
50 Years of Montana's Constitution Part One
50 Years of Montana's Constitution Part Two
Post-Panel Question and Answer Session

On Wednesday, September 14th, the Billings Public Library Foundation held their 2022 Royal Johnson Forum panel discussion Quality of Life, Equality of Opportunity: 50 Year's of Montana's Constitution at Petro Theater, in partnership with Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana State University Billings. Panelists included former Ambassador to China and former U.S. Senator Max Baucus, former Montana Governor Marc Racicot, former Montana legislator Dorothy Bradley, constitutional convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson, and longtime Montana political reporter Chuck Johnson. The event was moderated by former KTVQ News Director Jon Stepanek.

The panel discussion featured an in-depth look at Montana's past, present, and future as seen through the lens of its foundational document, followed by a question and answer session with questions selected from members of the audience.

Ken Siebert
