Royal Johnson Forum: 50 Years of Montana's Constitution

On Wednesday, September 14th, the Billings Public Library Foundation held their 2022 Royal Johnson Forum panel discussion Quality of Life, Equality of Opportunity: 50 Year's of Montana's Constitution at Petro Theater, in partnership with Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana State University Billings. Panelists included former Ambassador to China and former U.S. Senator Max Baucus, former Montana Governor Marc Racicot, former Montana legislator Dorothy Bradley, constitutional convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson, and longtime Montana political reporter Chuck Johnson. The event was moderated by former KTVQ News Director Jon Stepanek.

The panel discussion featured an in-depth look at Montana's past, present, and future as seen through the lens of its foundational document, followed by a question and answer session with questions selected from members of the audience.