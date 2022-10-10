Putin threatens more Russian missile strikes after intense weekend of shelling
Explosions rocked several cities across Ukraine in one of the most extensive attacks since the war started. The attacks appeared to be in response to an explosion that partially damaged a key strategic bridge that connects Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia. The bridge is seen as a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime in the illegally taken region.
Isabelle Khurshudyan is the Ukraine bureau chief for our editorial partners at the Washington Post and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young from the central city of Kryvyi Rih.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
