© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian missile attacks target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Published October 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Leo Correa/AP)
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Leo Correa/AP)

After a relative cooling of strikes in parts of Ukraine such as Kyiv, Russia has once again struck multiple targets, including civilian infrastructure such as parks, with missile attacks. This is seen as retaliation for this weekend’s attack on the strategic Kerch Strait Bridge in Southeastern Ukraine, linking Crimea to Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is now calling on G7 leaders — who are expected to meet Wednesday — to give more in the way of air defense resources, along with addressing Belarusian involvement in the war.

NPR’s Julian Hayda joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes from Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.