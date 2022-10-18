© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Why the protests in Iran today are reminiscent of a revolution in 1906

Published October 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

Iran scholar Reza Aslan joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss anti-government protests in Iran and how it reminds him of the first democratic revolution in the Middle East in Iran in 1906. He writes about it in a new Time magazine article and a new book “An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

