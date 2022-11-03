5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'

Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions.

Christina Carrega is a national criminal justice reporter for Capital B News and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson for the latest.

