What to expect ahead of the COP27 climate summit

Global climate leaders will be faced with monumental challenges when they gather this month in Egypt. Global commitments to cut emissions haven’t come nearly close enough to limit warming; a fight over compensating poor countries for climate damage is raging, and young climate activists like Greta Thunberg are calling the entire COP effort meaningless “greenwashing.”

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson gets a preview of what to expect in the weeks ahead with Alden Meyer, senior associate at climate change think tank E3G.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

