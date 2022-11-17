After Kentucky rejects abortion ban, court hears arguments challenging state's strict laws

Kentucky voters last week defeated an amendment to enshrine an abortion ban into the state constitution. And this week, the Kentucky State Supreme Court heard challenges to two strict laws banning abortion there.

Divya Karthikeyan, capitol reporter for Kentucky Public Radio, was in the courtroom listening to the arguments. She talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

