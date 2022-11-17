Karen Bass makes history as first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles
Congresswoman Karen Bass has been elected mayor of Los Angeles. She is the city’s first female mayor. She defeated billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso who poured $100 million of his own money into the bruising contest.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with KPCC’s civics and democracy correspondent Frank Stoltze.
