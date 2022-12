Find the original audio here.

We revisit Robin Young’s conversation with her former choir director Ron Cohen of J.F.K. High School in Plainville Long Island about why “Amahl and the Night Visitors” should be brought back as a live performance for the holidays.

Ron Cohen and host Robin Young. (Here & Now)

