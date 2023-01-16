© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
The-Session-Podcast---artwork copy.jpg
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session Week 2: Taxes, missing persons and child welfare

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News,
Montana Free PressMTPR News
Published January 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST
The-Session-Podcast.jpg

Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature.

Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they're watching this week -- along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.

