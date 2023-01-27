Asian Mental Health Collective offers free therapy to break down barriers to healing

The nonprofit Asian Mental Health Collective sprouted out of the pandemic to provide free therapy and address stigma in the community. They’re now rallying counselors around the country to provide culturally competent care to address trauma stemming from California’s recent deadly mass shootings. Both shooters were of Asian descent — as were many of the victims.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jeanie Chang, board president of the Asian Mental Health Collective. She’s also a licensed marriage and family therapist with a clinical practice based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

