The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session: The judiciary, tax rebates and the budget surplus

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News,
MTPR NewsMontana Free Press
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:01 AM MST
It's Legislative Day 26 out of 90. Host Mara Silvers talks to reporters Arren Kimbel-Sannit, Eric Dietrich and Shaylee Ragar about changes to the judicial branch, the budget surplus and tax proposals.

Transcript to come.

2023 legislative sessionYPR News
