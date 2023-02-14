The push in California to give prisoners the right to vote

Assembly member Isaac Bryan joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about his bill that would grant felons in California the right to vote while in prison. Similar initiatives have been enacted in Vermont, Maine and Washington D.C., which he says encourages good behavior and civic engagement. But the proposed amendment has an uphill battle to passage, between the legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and state voters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.