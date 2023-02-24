Nieves Riedel immigrated from Mexico as a child. Now, she's concerned about border crossings

Congressional Republicans were in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday to hear more testimony about the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats with the House Judiciary Committee boycotted the field hearing, calling it performance theater.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more about the challenges there with Lisa Sturgis, a reporter at KAWC, and local Mayor Nieves Riedel of San Luis, Arizona.

Nieves Riedel, mayor of San Luis, Arizona. (Courtesy of Nieves Riedel)

