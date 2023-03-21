Pay-To-Breathe: Clean air is a luxury in India

Almost the entire population of India is being exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

But, it’s mostly the country’s wealthy who can afford the rising cost of air purifiers.

Akanksha Singh is an independent journalist based in Mumbai who wrote about what she calls the Pay-To-Breathe industry for Wired. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

