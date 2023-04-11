© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of signal interference issues outside of Billings, and are working to address the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Biden ends COVID national emergency with resolution

Published April 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT
A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (John Locher/AP)
A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (John Locher/AP)

President Biden has signed a resolution formally ending the coronavirus national emergency. Former President Donald Trump enacted the emergency in March 2020. Since then, the coronavirus killed more than 1 million people in the U.S.

With the emergency ending, a number of programs are winding down. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dan Diamond, national health reporter for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.