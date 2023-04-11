© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of signal interference issues outside of Billings, and are working to address the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Will your children be better off than you?

Published April 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT
Recent surveys find three-fourths of Americans believe their children will not be better off than they are. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Recent surveys find three-fourths of Americans believe their children will not be better off than they are. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Recent surveys find three-fourths of Americans believe their children will not be better off than they are.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with John Friedman, professor and chair of the Economics Department at Brown University and founder and co-director of Opportunity Insights, a nonpartisan research and policy institute based at Harvard University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.