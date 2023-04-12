How does Haiti get out of crisis?

The crisis situation in Haiti continues to escalate. Last week, a human rights group in the country released figures showing that kidnappings in the country had dramatically increased in the first three months of the year. The risk of kidnapping for Haitians is just one small piece of a wider crisis with escalating gang violence, a food shortage, a constitutional and law enforcement crisis and a Cholera outbreak.

Many ideas circulate about how to assist those living in Haiti, but few seem to center Haitians in the discussion. One plan that does is led by Monique Clesca. She’s a former United Nations official based in Port-au-Prince and a member of the Commission to Search for a Haitian Solution. She joins host Deepa Fernandes to plot the path forward for Haiti.

