Sudan latest: Confusion of ceasefire calls

The Sudanese Army has seemingly agreed to a call by rival paramilitaries forces to enter a humanitarian ceasefire, but there appear to still be factions who are opposed to the proposal.

Four days of fighting have left at least 185 people dead and more than 2,000 others wounded. Diplomats have also been targeted, including senior officials from the European Union and U.S.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from Alberto Fernandez, a former U.S. chargé d’affaires to Sudan.

