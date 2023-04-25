© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Lucinda Williams and her suitcase full of songs

By Noah Caldwell,
Courtney DorningJuana Summers
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams about her new memoir Don't Tell Anyone the Secrets I Told You.

Noah Caldwell
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
