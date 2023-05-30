1st-time authors in their 80s say it's never to late to publish a book

Three first-time authors recently read from their new collection of short stories at Wellesley Books in Massachusetts. Despite pouring rain, the event filled nearly every seat. In most ways, it was an event like many held at the independent bookshop. But there were exceptions, like holding the event on the main floor so the authors and audience wouldn’t have to deal with the stairs. And the fact that the new-minted authors are all octogenarians.

Here & Now‘s Karyn Miller-Medzon attended the reading and sat down to talk to Judy Blatt, 86, Besty Campbell, 85, and Maxine Weintraub, 87, about their accomplishment and about the book, “Gotta Wait? Gotta, Read.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.