How classified documents pose challenge in Trump case

Former President Donald Trump was indicted over his handling of a number of documents, including some that are classified. We look at the challenges that come up in cases over highly secret documents and the fight that may come over whether to reveal their contents in court.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance.

