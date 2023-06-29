In Indiana, schools are forcibly isolating and restraining students

Restraint and isolation of students with disabilities often go unreported in Indiana, with schools not held accountable.

An investigation by member station WFYI shows that, despite state law, some schools in Indiana are misreporting the number of times they restrain and seclude students. And government data shows that Indiana is not alone in misreporting restraint and seclusion and lack of oversight.

WFYI’s Lee Gaines reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.