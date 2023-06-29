Tornado damages coal mine

Empty train cars and buses were blown over in a tornado that touched down in northeast Wyoming at the country's largest coal-mining site about 64 miles south of Gillette.

Eight people were injured.

First responders also had to contain various hazardous materials that leaked after the tornado touched down, the Campbell County Fire Department said in a statement.

The agency did not provide more details about the leaks.

The Campbell County officials say the tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine around 6 p.m. Friday during a storm system that also delivered tornadoes to neighboring Natrona and Johnson counties.

There were no deaths reported and none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The mining site is the largest in the country, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

It produced nearly the same amount of coal in 2021 as Illinois and Montana combined, the fourth and fifth largest coal-producing states.

Meanwhile, operations at the mining operation will remain suspended until damage assessments at the facility are completed, Peabody said in a statement.